Three Palestinian Students Shot In Possible Hate-Crime In US

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- An unknown gunman has shot three Palestinian college students in Burlington, Vermont and the local police believe the attack could be a hate-motivated crime.

"In this charged moment, no one can look at this incident and not suspect that it may have been a hate-motivated crime," Burlington police chief Jon Murad said in a statement Sunday.

"And I have already been in touch with federal investigatory and prosecutorial partners to prepare for that if it's proven."

Earlier, Burlington Police said they are searching for a white man who is suspected of shooting the three 20-year-old men of Palestinian descent on Saturday, police said.

The police unveiled that the three students were in Burlington visiting the home of one of the victim's relatives for Thanksgiving.

They were on Prospect Street when an armed white man confronted them and, without speaking, allegedly discharged at least four rounds around 6:30 p.m.

Two of the victims were shot in the torso while the third man was shot in his lower extremities, police said.

Two of the victims were in what police described as stable condition. The third victim "sustained much more serious injuries.

The suspect is believed to have fled on foot. Police have not yet identified him.

"But now that the victims are safe and receiving medical care, our next priority is identifying, locating, and apprehending the suspect. We're working every investigatory angle on this case, and will continue to provide reliable, factual information to public while protecting the victims and our investigation," the police chief Murad said.

Police said two of the victims are US citizens and one is a legal resident.

Saturday's shooting comes more than a month after the stabbing death of a 6-year-old Palestinian boy in the Chicago area.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), called on state and federal law enforcement authorities in Vermont to investigate a possible bias motive for the shooting.

"Due to the unprecedented spike in anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian hate and violence we have witnessed in recent weeks, local, state and national law enforcement authorities must investigate a possible bias motive for the shooting of these three young men," said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad. (end)

amm









MENAFN26112023000071011013ID1107487961