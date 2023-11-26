Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Kuwait's military kicked off a joint ground exercises in conjunction with Gulf Arab forces, sponsored Acting Chief of the General Staff, Major General Engineer Dr. Ghazi Al-Shammeri.

KUWAIT - UAE's Frigate 'Al-Hesen' docked in Kuwait's Shuwaikh Port, in a visit to the country to bolster the two navies' relations and exchange of skills.

TEHRAN - Kuwaiti athlete Nawaf Al-Shamroukh won the bronze of the Javelin throw competition for deaf in the Asia Pacific athletics games currently in Tehran.

MOSCOW - Kuwait's team won second place in Kyokushinkan World Tournament held in Almaty, Kazakhstan from 24 to 26 of November.

DOHA - Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani expressed Sunday optimism about the possibility of extending the humanitarian pause agreement in the Gaza Strip, brokered by Qatar with the support of Egypt and the United States.

RAMALLAH - The Israeli occupation authorities released 39 young Palestinian detainees as part of the third batch of prisoners released in the Gaza-true exchange deal.

GAZA - The Government Press Office (GPO) in the Gaza Strip reported that the Israeli occupation forces dropped about 40,000 tons of explosives during the days of the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

AMMAN - An Israeli airstrike on the Damascus International Airport put the country's main airport out of service, announced the military. (end) ibi