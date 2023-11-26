Boca Juniors Envisions New $400 Million Stadium In Buenos Aires

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Andrés Ibarra, in his bid to lead Boca Juniors, proposes building a grand stadium adjacent to the iconic La Bombonera in Buenos Aires.



This move could shift Boca Juniors' home base, given La Bombonera's historical significance in La Boca.



The "La Bombonera Siglo XXI" project offers greater capacity. Announced before the club's elections on December 3, it suggests major changes.



The stadium's cost is estimated at around $400 million. This budget would make it one of the most expensive in the region.



The new venue aims to hold 105,000 fans. This number is nearly double La Bombonera's current limit. Such expansion reflects Boca Juniors' growing popularity and needs.



Ibarra's election success is crucial for the project. His victory would initiate the stadium's construction. The new arena would then become South America's largest in capacity.



Mauricio Macri, a former president, backs the project. Running for vice president with Ibarra, he brings experience and influence.







Macri's tenure from 1995 to 2007 saw Boca Juniors' remarkable success.



The new stadium symbolizes a new era for Boca Juniors . It represents a pursuit of glory and respect.



This vision contrasts with the views of the current leadership. Club legend Juan Román Riquelme and current president Jorge Amor Ameal challenge the plan.



Club members have the power to decide. Those eligible can vote in the upcoming elections. This decision will shape the club's future and infrastructure.



If built, this stadium will overtake River Plate's Monumental de Núñez. It currently holds the title for the largest capacity.



Such a development would mark a significant milestone for Boca Juniors and Argentine football.



The Maracanã in Brazil, another large stadium, shows the region's passion for football. This new project in Buenos Aires adds to that legacy.

