Key Economic And Political Updates In Brazil’S Upcoming Week

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This upcoming week in Brazil is set to highlight key economic indicators and political events following a veto on payroll tax relief that led to a decline in the Ibovespa stock market.



Significant reports include the IPCA-15 inflation figures, industrial production stats, and CAGED employment numbers.



Monday begins with the Getúlio Vargas Foundation 's INCC-M and Construction Survey and the National Confederation of Industry's sectoral results.



The Treasury will also report on Brazil's federal public debt. These data points are crucial for assessing Brazil's economic health.



Tuesday focuses on IPCA-15 data, with analysts predicting a slight inflation increase. This day also includes industry survey results and Brazil's fiscal health report.







Midweek brings the FGV's IGP-M and service and commerce surveys, offering insights into various sectors.



Thursday features CAGED's employment data and the PNAD Continuous unemployment rate, essential for understanding Brazil's labor market.



FGV's Economic Uncertainty Indicator, Business Confidence Index, and the IBGE's Monthly Industrial Survey will also be released.



The week concludes with November's Trade Balance and vehicle registration data from Fenabrave. These figures are key to grasping Brazil's trade and consumer confidence.



Politically, the Primary Revenue and Expense Assessment Report sets the tone for discussions on offshore fund taxation and sports betting laws.



The "subsidy project" remains a focal point for the Ministry of Finance.



Internationally, the U.S. will release data on consumer confidence, GDP, and labor market health, while the Eurozone will present economic confidence, consumer price indexes, and unemployment rates.



These indicators are vital for understanding global economic trends.



The upcoming OPEC+ meeting is also a global highlight, with potential impacts on oil markets.



This week's data and events in Brazil and internationally will influence economic policies and market reactions.

