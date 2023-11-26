Brazil’S Tourism Surge Reaches Pre-COVID Heights

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Brazil witnessed a notable increase in international tourism, with nearly 410,000 tourists visiting in October, echoing pre-pandemic levels.



In October 2019, 413,000 foreign tourists visited, indicating a resurgence to pre-pandemic tourism levels.



From January to October 2023, foreign tourist arrivals soared by 74% compared to 2022, reaching 4.78 million.



Marcelo Freixo, leader of Brazil's tourism board, Embratur , foresees this number climbing to about 6 million by the end of the year.



He noted, "Tourism is thriving. We're on course to surpass historical pre-pandemic figures. We expect record-breaking revenue this year.



International visitors have already infused over R$ 24.6 ($4.9) billion from January to September into our economy, showcasing the sector's strength."











Tourism Minister Celso Sabino emphasized the federal government's role in this growth.



Improved economic conditions, such as positive GDP projections and reduced interest rates, complemented by social initiatives like Bolsa Família, have bolstered Brazil's appeal.



Sabino stated, "These enhancements in our economic, social, and environmental commitments positively reshape Brazil's global image, drawing more tourists."



Argentina led in the number of visitors to Brazil in 2023, with 1.51 million tourists.



The United States followed with over 483,000, and Chile and Paraguay each contributed over 311,000 visitors.

Tourism Insights from Embratur

In November, Embratur launched a new feature on its Data Portal, providing detailed insights into international tourist trends in Brazil.



The data, sourced mainly from ForwardKeys, focuses on air travelers.



It includes details like ticket buying patterns, travel purposes, stay durations, entry airports, and journey connections.



This digital resource also consolidates information on the financial impact of foreign tourists and international air travel patterns.



The portal, known for its international acclaim, serves notable organizations, including the World Tourism Organization and the World Travel & Tourism Council.



It offers a global perspective on Brazil's tourism landscape to various countries.

