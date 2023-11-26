Mauritania Positions Itself As Significant Player In Global Iron Market

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2024, Mauritania targets a historic iron ore output of 14 million tonnes, led by the National Industrial and Mining Society (SNIM).



This ambitious goal, set by SNIM's CEO, marks a significant step for the country's mining sector.



SNIM, Mauritania's primary iron producer and exporter, announced this objective at new production facilities in Zouerate.



The company plans to expand its export markets to the Middle East and North Africa, shifting from its traditional focus on Asian markets, especially China.



SNIM's contribution to Mauritania's economy is substantial, accounting for 22% of national budget revenues and 9% of GDP last year.



SNIM aims to enhance Mauritania's economic stability and global presence by increasing production and diversifying exports.



Mauritania's initiative mirrors the strategies of global iron ore leaders like Australia and Brazil.



Despite its modest target compared to these giants, Mauritania's goal signifies a crucial advancement for its mining industry.







The country's long-standing reliance on iron ore exports has faced challenges due to global price fluctuations.



This new production target, part of a broader economic development plan, seeks to diversify the economy and mitigate market volatility.



It also emphasizes sustainability and technological advancement in mining practices.



Modern techniques aim to lessen environmental impacts, aligning with global trends in resource extraction.



Mauritania's ambitious production goal is a strategic move to position itself as a significant player in the global iron market.



This strategy is expected to yield economic benefits such as job creation and increased foreign exchange earnings.



It represents a pivotal effort in bolstering the nation's economic stability and resilience against global market shifts.

