Hamas Releases More Israelis And Thais In Temporary Truce

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Thirteen Israelis and four Thai nationals arrived in Israel on Sunday in a hostage release exchange with Hamas, although the deal briefly faced a dispute over aid delivery to Gaza.

Egypt and Qatar mediated to overcome the dispute, highlighting the fragility of the pact meant to free 50 hostages held by Palestinian militant groups and 150 prisoners in Israeli jails over four days, Reuters reported.

Hostages were seen on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing after leaving Gaza, as they were handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Of the 13 Israelis released, six were women, and seven were children and teenagers.

The released hostages were en route to Israeli hospitals for reunions with their families, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

Israel also released 39 Palestinians, including six women and 33 minors, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Some Palestinians arrived at Al-Bireh Municipality Square in Ramallah, where crowds awaited them.

Despite past conflict, a Palestinian official indicated that Hamas would continue the truce, marking the first halt in fighting since a violent incident involving Hamas fighters in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

