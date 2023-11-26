Miraculous Gift Of Walking For Saudi Quadriplegic Child

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Six operations to give the 7-year-old new hope

Riyadh:

Surgeons in Buraidah (central Saudi Arabia) performed a delicate six-stage surgery that allowed a child with cerebral palsy to walk and stand.

According to Saudi Health, the 7-year-old was paralyzed on all four limbs, unable to wear his own shoes, stand, or walk.

Following the necessary examinations, the team decided to perform a surgical intervention to lengthen the short tendons of the feet, knees, and hips, over six stages in one surgical session.

Saudi Health confirmed the success of the operation, and that the child's condition has stabilized as he now began to walk agter removing the plaster cast.