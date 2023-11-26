Saudi Entertainment Ventures“SEVEN” Announces The Largest Entertainment Destination In Aseer Worth Over SAR 1.3 Billion

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



SEVEN's Abha is strategically located between the cities of Abha and Khamis Mushait, near Abha International Airport With a land size of more than 64,000 square metres and a built-up area of more than 79,000 square metres, SEVEN's Abha will provide a wide range of experiences for everyone to enjoy.

Abha, Saudi Arabia: Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, Chairman of Aseer Development Authority“ASDA”, witnessed the announcement of SEVEN's fifth entertainment destination in the Kingdom and the first in the Aseer region.

With an investment value of more than SAR 1.3 billion, the entertainment destination is strategically located between the cities of Abha and Khamis Mushait, near Abha International Airport. The development is set on a land size of 64,000 square metres with a built-up area of more than 79,000 square meters.

Designed by Gensler, a global architecture, design, and planning firm, the architecture was inspired by the ancient stone buildings of the area to highlight the identity of Aseer. The design aligns with the principles of The Urban Code of Aseer Region which aims to promote excellence in urban planning, design, landscape and architecture, while respecting the identity of the region.

Prince Turki said:“Aseer region is witnessing an unprecedented renaissance across different sectors and verticals through the endless support from our leadership. SEVEN's entertainment destination in Abha is one of the key projects in Aseer which will support our ambition to become a global destination all year round.”

Abdullah AlDawood, Chairman, SEVEN, said:“Abha represents another ambitious project in the framework of our efforts to support the entertainment sector across the Kingdom following the objectives and goals of Vision 2030. We are forecasting a GDP contribution of more than SAR 4 billion and over 5 million visitors by 2030. In addition to creating more than hundreds of direct and indirect jobs for the people of Aseer region.

He added:“We have been keen, in cooperation with the Aseer Development Authority and under the direct supervision of Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, to ensure that the architectural design of the destination is inspired by the ancient heritage of the region, while providing unique and distinctive entertainment attractions for guests of all age groups, enriching their quality of life. We extend our sincere appreciation to our strategic partners for supporting our efforts to develop the entertainment landscape in the region.”

SEVEN, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has appointed Modern Building Leaders to undertake the construction works.

Olivier Crasson, Chief Executive Officer, Modern Building Leaders, said:“'Modern Building Leaders Co. is honoured to be among the pioneering companies contributing to projects under Vision 2030. We are proud to partner with SEVEN in executing this distinguished project, an iconic entertainment landmark in the region.

At MBL, we have dedicated our full effort and extensive expertise to accelerate the project, committing to the highest standards of execution using state-of-the-art technology and machinery in construction. We are fully committed to safety and sustainability measures, ensuring the preservation of the environment and the safety of all workers involved in the project.”

SEVEN Abha will be home to eight unique attractions which includes a family entertainment centre offering various experiences from arcade games, unique world-class rides to Virtual reality areas. There will be a Discovery Adventures jungle-themed edutainment attraction created in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, an outdoor jungle-themed attraction that provides exciting educational entertainment experiences; a PLAY-DOH themed entertainment centre that taps into children's creativity and imagination under license by leading toy and game company Hasbro; and a 12-hole indoor golf adventure area with the latest technology for an immersive gaming experience.

Visitors can experience a full range of live entertainment events at the multipurpose venue, indoor e-karting on multi-level tracks, a 10-lane futuristic bowling concept, a 10-screen cinema from AMC and many more fun-filled experiences all under one roof. In addition, SEVEN will bring a wide range of retail and F&B offerings with something to suit everyone.

SEVEN has partnered with leading companies in their fields to design the entertainment attractions in Abha including Cundall, Theme 3, Top Notch, Holofice, Thinkwell and Sea Quest.

SEVEN is investing more than SAR 50 billion to build 21 entertainment destinations which will provide unique and innovative world-class entertainment experiences and global partnerships from within the sector. The upcoming projects are located in 14 cities across the Kingdom: Riyadh, Kharj, Makkah, Jeddah, Taif, Dammam, Khobar, Al Ahsa, Madinah, Yanbu, Abha, Jizan, Buraidah, and Tabuk.

SEVEN, a wholly owned subsidiary of PIF, is mandated to invest in, develop, and operate entertainment destinations and create a sustainable entertainment landscape that caters to the needs of all in Saudi Arabia, in accordance with the highest international standards.

About SEVEN:

Saudi Entertainment Ventures (SEVEN) was established by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) to serve as the investment and development arm for the entertainment sector – a key pillar of the ambitious social and economic plans undertaken in the Kingdom.

SEVEN is enhancing the quality of life for millions of people in Saudi Arabia by improving the choice and quality of entertainment offerings within the Kingdom and developing local talent and capabilities in the entertainment industry.

SEVEN partners with some of the world's most recognisable brands to build world-class entertainment infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

The new entertainment ecosystem developed by SEVEN will include 21 entertainment destinations located across 14 cities, supporting PIF's strategy to develop the local entertainment and tourism sectors.