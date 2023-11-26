AUC ALUM AHMED GALAL ISMAIL ELECTED TO THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

The American University in Cairo (AUC) has recently elected Ahmed Galal Ismail '97 as the newest member of the University's Board of Trustees. Ismail is chief executive officer and member of the Board of Directors at Majid Al Futtaim Holding, the leading shopping mall, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, with assets in excess of $18 billion and 44,000 employees. Ismail holds an MBA with distinction from the London Business School and a Bachelor of Science in computer science with high honors from AUC.“I'm delighted to be invited to join the AUC Board of Trustees and for the opportunity to contribute to broadening AUC's impact across the Arab world,” Ismail said.

A business trailblazer, Ismail held several executive positions across Majid Al Futtaim's portfolio of businesses during his 16-year tenure, playing an instrumental role in the company's growth and development. Having joined in 2007 as the group's vice president of strategy, Ismail quickly rose through the ranks, becoming CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Ventures from 2009 to 2018, overseeing seven business niches such as leisure and entertainment, cinema, lifestyle, facilities management and consumer finance. From 2018 to 2023, he was CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Properties, managing the company's wide range of shopping malls, hotels and mixed-use communities across the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Oman, Bahrain and Lebanon. Prior to Al-Futtaim, Ismail worked with Procter and Gamble in Egypt and Germany in addition to serving as principal of Booz Allen Hamilton, where he advised organizations in the retail, media, tourism and transportation sectors.

“My fellow trustees and I are excited to welcome Ahmed Galal Ismail to our Board,” said Mark Turnage (ALU '82), chair of AUC's Board of Trustees.“As an AUC graduate, Ahmed has been a tireless advocate for the University, and he brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and leadership that will support AUC's impact at this critical moment.”

Ismail serves on the boards of the Arab Investment Bank and Endeavor United Arab Emirates, a global nonprofit dedicated to high-impact entrepreneurship. He is also a member of the World Economic Forum's Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders.

AUC's Board of Trustees are volunteers from the United States, Egypt and around the world, who contribute their time, expertise and financial resources to support the University. For a full list of the members of the Board of Trustees.

Founded in 1919, The American University in Cairo (AUC) is a leading English-language, American-accredited institution of higher education and center of the intellectual, social, and cultural life of the Arab world. It is a vital bridge between East and West, linking Egypt and the region to the world through scholarly research, partnerships with academic and research institutions and study abroad programs.

The University offers 39 undergraduate, 52 master's and two PhD programs rooted in a liberal arts education that encourages students to think critically and find creative solutions to conflicts and challenges facing both the region and the world.

An independent, nonprofit, politically non-partisan, non-sectarian and equal opportunity institution, AUC is fully accredited in Egypt and the United States.