BEIJING, China – A report from People's Daily:“No way you make progress over the long term without China and the US deeply talking to each other on something like AI,” said the head of an American multinational technology conglomerate.“It has got to be an integral part of the process.”

The recent meeting between the Chinese and US heads of state in

San Francisco

has yielded multiple outcomes, including the establishment of government talks on AI, which, once announced, has greatly encouraged the international science and technology community.

It signified that the leaders of both countries agreed to promote and strengthen dialogue and cooperation in various fields, which aligns with the common expectations of the two peoples and the international community. It will also help establish a stronger bond of interest between the two sides and increase international confidence in stabilizing and improving the China-US relations.

Chinese president Xi Jinping pointed out during the

San Francisco

meeting that

China

and the United States have broad common interests in a wide range of areas, including traditional areas such as the economy, trade and agriculture, as well as emerging areas such as climate change and AI. Under current circumstances, the common interests between

China

and

the United States

have increased, not decreased.

This has laid a foundation for the two countries to carry out mutually beneficial cooperation. The important consensus and outcomes achieved during the

San Francisco

meeting once again proved the mutually beneficial nature of China-US relations, and demonstrated that dialogue and cooperation is the only right choice for the two countries.

Advancing mutually beneficial cooperation requires necessary channels and mechanisms.

Xi noted that it is important to fully utilize the restored and new mechanisms in foreign policy, economy, finance, commerce, agriculture and other fields, and carry out cooperation in such areas as counternarcotics, judicial and law enforcement affairs, AI, and science and technology. This fully demonstrated

China's

sincere desire and responsible stance in promoting mutually beneficial cooperation and improving China-US relations.

Important consensus has been achieved on advancing dialogue and cooperation during the

San Francisco

meeting. The two sides decided to step up high-level interactions, advance or launch regular consultations in such areas as commerce, economy, finance, export control, the

Asia-Pacific, maritime, arms control and nonproliferation, foreign policy planning, China-US joint working group, and disability issues.

The two sides also agreed to start consultations on extending the China-US Science and Technology Cooperation Agreement, and on resuming the China-US Joint Committee on Cooperation in Agriculture. They should make good use of these channels and mechanisms to effectively promote mutually beneficial cooperation.

History and reality have repeatedly shown that as long as

China

and

the United States

advance mutually beneficial cooperation, they can create opportunities to better address their respective challenges and pursue development.

China

and

the United States

have developed

$760 billion

in bilateral trade and

$260 billion

in their two-way investment, bringing growth momentum and well-being to both sides.

The exhibition area of American companies has been the largest for six consecutive years at the China International Import Expo, and over 200 US enterprises joined the event this year. This clearly demonstrates that the American business community sees opportunities in

China, and hopes to continue mutually beneficial cooperation with

China.

China

is pursuing high-quality development, and

the United States

is revitalizing its economy. There is plenty of room for their cooperation, and they are fully able to help each other succeed and achieve win-win outcomes.

Win-win cooperation is the trend of the times, and it is also an inherent property of China-US relations.

Both

China

and

the United States

should seize the opportunities, meet each other halfway, and jointly promote mutually beneficial cooperation, so as to consolidate the positive momentum of bilateral relations.

Source: People's Daily