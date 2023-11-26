WHO: 92,000 Mpox Cases Identified Worldwide Since January 2022

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The World Health Organization (WHO) has released a statement on
mpox statistics.
More than 660 mpox cases were recorded worldwide in October
2023, while the total number of cases identified since the start of
2022 has exceeded 91,700, the World Health Organization (WHO) said
in a statement, Azernews reports.
"From January 1, 2022, through October 31, 2023, a cumulative
total of 91,788 laboratory-confirmed cases of mpox, including 167
deaths, have been reported to WHO from 116
countries/territories/areas," the statement reads.
"A total of 668 new cases were reported in October, a 23%
decline from the number of new cases reported during the previous
month. Most cases during the last month were reported from the
Western Pacific Region (30%) and the European Region (25%)," the
WHO added.
As of October 31, 2023, the ten countries that have reported the
highest cumulative number of cases globally are the United States
of America (30,771), Brazil (10,967), Spain (7,647), France
(4,161), Colombia (4,090), Mexico (4,065), the United Kingdom
(3,820), Peru (3,812), Germany (3,757), and China (1,935)."
"Together, these countries account for 81.7% of the cases reported
globally," the statement specified. As many as 96,3% of cases with
available data are male, aged between 29 and 41 years.
Note that WHO ended a ten-month-long global health emergency for
mpox in May 2023 amid a decline in new cases.
