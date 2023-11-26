Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen Beat Werder Bremen To Reclaim Top Spot

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen side gave their coach the perfect
present for his 42nd birthday on Saturday with a 3-0 victory at
Werder Bremen to return to the Bundesliga summit, Azernews reports
via Bundesliga .
Bayern Munich had gone one point ahead following their victory
over Cologne on Friday evening, so Leverkusen went into the game
determined to reclaim pole position.
Victor Boniface had the ball in the net as early as the sixth
minute after rounding the goalkeeper from Jonas Hofmann's pass, but
it was ruled out for offside.
The visitors did take the lead just moments later though, when
Hofmann's cross from the left caught Bremen defender Olivier Deman
off guard, the ball bouncing off his standing leg and rolling into
his own net.
It was largely an evenly contested game after that, with neither
side coming close to adding to the scoreline until just before
half-time, when Hofmann released Piero Hincapie into the box, and
his cut-back from the left was lashed into the net by Jeremie
Frimpong.
The second half was a cat-and-mouse affair initially, with
Bremen aware they needed to get forward, but wary of Leverkusen's
pace and prowess on the counter-attack.
The hosts did manage to produce a sustained period of pressure
though, and they thought they had pulled a goal back when Marvin
Ducksch stroked in from Romano Schmid's pass, but it was chalked
off for offside in the build-up.
Any hopes of a comeback were quashed in the closing stages
though, when Alejandro Grimaldo collected Amine Adli's pass before
surging into the box and unleashing an unstoppable shot high into
the net. Adli also had a goal ruled out for offside, while Bremen
substitute Justin Njinmah rattled the crossbar late on, but the
result was already beyond all doubt by that point as Leverkusen won
their 11th Bundesliga game of the campaign.
