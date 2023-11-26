Death Toll From Floods In Somalia Rises To 96

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The death toll from heavy rains and floods in Somalia has risen
to 96, Azernews reports citing Anadolu Agency .
Briefing Cabinet ministers in the capital Mogadishu, SoDMA
Commissioner Mohamud Moalim said 2 million people have also been
affected.
Following the meeting, the government called on the Somali
community and aid agencies to scale up their support in helping
people affected by the El Nino-induced floods.
The south-central state of Hirshabelle and Southwest and
Jubaland states are the most affected areas of the country, said
Moalim.
According to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster
Management of Jubaland, 954,255 people have been affected in the
state alone.
“These figures are worrying and are expected to rise as the
rains continue and river levels rise,” Ahmed Hassan Omar, Minister
of Fisheries and Blue Economy for Jubaland state, said in a
statement.
He said urgent support is needed in the areas heavily affected
as all roads and most airstrips in the state are cut off due to the
floods.
“Urgent intervention is needed in the affected districts. Much
needed items include food, shelter, medicine and boats for
evacuation in isolated areas,” he added.
The heavy rainfall in Somalia is expected to impact up to 1.5
million hectares (3.7 million acres) of farmland.
As the country is experiencing a humanitarian crisis, aid
agencies said the 2023 Humanitarian Response Plan for Somalia,
unveiled in February by the UN, its humanitarian partners and the
Somali government, which seeks over $2.6 billion to assist 7.6
million people, remains significantly underfunded at 39%, demanding
immediate action to bridge the financial gap.
Somalia has declared a“national humanitarian emergency” due to
the floods.
The Turkish Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) handed over
humanitarian aid to SoDMA in Mogadishu earlier Thursday to help
flood victims.
The humanitarian assistance from IHH included food packages,
mosquito nets and tents to shelter families displaced by the
ongoing floods.
