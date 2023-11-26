Kenyan Leader Allocates $15.7M For Rain-Hit People, Mourns 70 Flood Victims

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kenya's president on Saturday pledged $15.7 million to assist
citizens affected by the ongoing El Nino rains, as the death toll
from the heavy rains and flooding rose to 70, Azernews reports citing Anadolu Agency .
William Ruto confirmed the death toll and expressed his
condolences while addressing the devastating consequences of the
natural phenomenon, committing to meet the urgent need for
assistance in affected regions.
"We have made available 2.4 billion Kenyan shillings ($15.7
million) to provide food to the displaced people across the
country," Ruto said.
"The ongoing rains have resulted in an emergency situation in
the country. Trucks have been stuck with food, medicines, and fuel.
Roads have been destroyed especially in northern Kenya," the Kenyan
leader said at the State House in Nairobi after meeting
multi-agency emergency response teams.
He also revealed that the ongoing rains have forced the
displacement of 36,160 households.
Ruto directed the Kenyan military to help in airlifting basic
commodities to areas where roads have been destroyed.
The announcement follows a tragic incident that unfolded a day
before, where eight individuals lost their lives while attempting
to cross the swollen Muooni River in Makueni county, located in the
southeastern part of Kenya.
As part of the aid package, the allocated funds will be directed
toward providing food, shelter, and other essential necessities to
those affected by the adverse weather conditions.
The East African region has been grappling with the devastating
impact of El Nino rains, which have wreaked havoc across Kenya,
Somalia and Ethiopia.
The three countries have borne the brunt of the relentless
downpours, resulting in loss of life, infrastructure destruction,
and widespread displacement.
El Nino is a climatic phenomenon characterized by the periodic
warming of sea surface temperatures, these include shifts in
rainfall patterns, increased likelihood of extreme weather events
such as floods and droughts, and disruptions to ecosystems
worldwide.
