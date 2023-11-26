In Ukraine, 160 Settlements Left Without Electricity Due To Bad Weather

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine, 160 settlements in four regions have been left without electricity due to adverse weather conditions.

According to Ukrinform, Deputy Head of the President's Office Oleksiy Kuleba reported this on Telegram.

"Bad weather is already raging in some regions of Ukraine. Weather conditions are currently deteriorating in the southern part and in the center. In the evening, we expect snow, freezing rain and strong winds in most regions," he wrote.

According to Kuleba, the most difficult situation is currently in Odesa region, where 116 settlements have been cut off from power supply.

In total, 160 settlements in four regions across the country are currently without electricity: 20 settlements in Mykolaiv region, 18 settlements in Dnipropetrovsk region, and six in Donetsk region.

Power engineers and utility companies are working to restore electricity supply.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Odesa-Reni road is closed for all types of transport due to the worsening weather conditions.