More Than 1,335 Residents Remain In Avdiivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of local residents willing to evacuate has decreased in Avdiivka, Donetsk region. There are currently 1,336 civilians in the city.

Vitaliy Barabash, the head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration, said this during the United News telethon on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"The evacuation continues. The number of people willing to leave has slightly decreased. Today, despite everything, we managed to evacuate four people from the city. As of now, 1,336 people remain in the city. Tomorrow we plan to evacuate a few more people. It will depend on the security situation," said Barabash.

War update: Enemy continues attempts to encircle

According to him, the enemy shells the evacuation road even more and uses FPV drones. There are currently three groups of volunteers helping people leave the city.

Barabash added that food products are supplied to the city, and there are enough reserves. Clean water is delivered only to critical infrastructure facilities and the volunteer center, but it is not yet possible to provide it to local residents. People use water from wells because there is no other option.

As reported by Ukrinform, ten Russian soldiers surrendered near Avdiivka last night.

Photo: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Telegram