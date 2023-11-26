Elderly Woman Injured In Enemy Shelling Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An 84-year-old woman was injured in a Russian shelling of Kherson city.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“One person was injured in the Kherson urban territorial community as a result of shelling by the Russian occupation forces. An 84-year-old woman suffered an injury of moderate severity during an enemy attack on the city's Korabelnyi district. At that moment, she was in her own yard," Mrochko wrote.

According to him, medical assistance was rendered to the injured. She refused hospitalization.

As reported, Russian troops shelled Kherson, damaging houses and a car in two districts.