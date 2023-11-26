Traffic Banned On Odesa-Kyiv Highway Due To Bad Weather

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Due to adverse weather conditions, the Odesa-Kyiv highway is closed for all types of vehicles.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Due to the deteriorating weather conditions, from 19:30, the movement of all vehicles is prohibited on the state highway M-05 Kyiv-Odesa, km 274+435 - km 466+700," Kiper wrote.

The estimated time of the traffic ban is 4 hours. Information on the lifting of the ban and the resumption of traffic will be provided later.

As earlier reported, traffic was banned on the Odesa-Reni and Odesa-Kuchurhan highways.

Photo: National Police