Power Engineers Resume Power Supply To 138 Settlements In Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) DTEK repair teams have already restored power supply to 25,000 homes in 138 settlements of Odesa region.

The DTEK press service reported on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"DTEK repair teams are working hard to bring the lights back. So far, we have managed to resume power supply to 25,000 homes in 138 settlements," the report says.

Traffic banned on-Kyiv highway due to bad weather

It is noted that despite the heavy blizzard, the work continues.

DTEK also informed that 93 DTEK teams are repairing 106 overhead lines supplying 1,847 substations.

As Ukrinform reported, 37 traffic accidents occurred in Odesa due to adverse weather conditions.