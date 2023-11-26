Italy To Open Field Hospital In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Italy will open
a field hospital in Gaza Strip, Italian Defense Minister Guido
Crosetto said, Trend reports.
The minister said that the General Staff is already preparing
the appropriate infrastructure for the hospital, which will be
located in the south of the Palestinian enclave.
Crosetto stressed that Italy was among the first countries to
begin providing assistance to Gaza, thereby emphasizing the
preservation of balance in relations with both sides of the
Palestinian-Israeli conflict.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From
the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of
the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land,
water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
