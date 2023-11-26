-->


Italy To Open Field Hospital In Gaza Strip


11/26/2023 3:09:52 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Italy will open a field hospital in Gaza Strip, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said, Trend reports.

The minister said that the General Staff is already preparing the appropriate infrastructure for the hospital, which will be located in the south of the Palestinian enclave.

Crosetto stressed that Italy was among the first countries to begin providing assistance to Gaza, thereby emphasizing the preservation of balance in relations with both sides of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

