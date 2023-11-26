-->


Biden To Hold Phone Talk With Netanyahu


11/26/2023 3:09:50 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. On November 26, US President Joe Biden will have a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Assistant to the US President for National Security Jake Sullivan said, Trend reports.

“He [Biden] is scheduled to have a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu today,” he said.

Sullivan noted that Biden will continue to "work in a diplomatic manner."

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

