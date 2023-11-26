Biden To Hold Phone Talk With Netanyahu

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. On November 26,
US President Joe Biden will have a telephone conversation with
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Assistant to the US
President for National Security Jake Sullivan said, Trend reports.
“He [Biden] is scheduled to have a telephone conversation with
Prime Minister Netanyahu today,” he said.
Sullivan noted that Biden will continue to "work in a diplomatic
manner."
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From
the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of
the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land,
water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
