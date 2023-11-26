AIIB Finds Co-Op With Kazakhstan In Transport, Renewable Energy Very Promising (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 26. Kazakhstan has
ambitious plans to diversify transport routes and decarbonize the
energy sector, so the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)
sees huge potential for cooperation in the transport and renewable
energy sectors with Kazakhstan, a source at the AIIB told Trend .
As the source noted, AIIB is actively supporting renewable
energy and transportation projects in Kazakhstan.
The bank believes that Kazakhstan, given its geographical
features and being located in the heart of Eurasia, is dynamically
developing as a modern transit hub, connecting China, Russia, and
Asian countries.
According to the source, the AIIB is closely working with the
government of Kazakhstan on projects in the fields of energy
infrastructure and green technologies.
The source noted that, in total, the bank allocated $876.7
million to finance projects in the country.
One of the Bank's key projects in Kazakhstan is the Zhanatas 100
MW Wind Power Plant, where $46.7 million has already been invested
to develop, construct, and operate a wind farm with a capacity of
100 MW.
The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is a
multilateral development bank whose mission is to finance the
Infrastructure for Tomorrow - infrastructure with sustainability at
its core.
The bank began operations in Beijing in January 2016 and has
since grown to 109 approved members worldwide. The bank is
capitalized at $100 billion and Triple-A-rated by the major
international credit rating agencies.
Collaborating with partners, AIIB meets clients' needs by
unlocking new capital and investing in infrastructure that is
green, technology-enabled, and promotes regional connectivity.
Having reached its first corporate commitment on July 1st, AIIB
projects are now also fully Paris-aligned.
In the beginning of November, AIIB signed a $36 million loan
agreement for the development, construction, and operation of
another 100-megawatt (MW) wind power plant in the Zhambyl region of
southern Kazakhstan.
The project is co-developed by China Power International Holding
and Visor International DMCC and will be co-financed by the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. It will also be
supported by concessional financing of up to $10 million from the
Green Climate Fund and up to $5.7 million from the Clean Technology
Fund.
.
MENAFN26112023000187011040ID1107487605
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.