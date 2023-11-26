-->


Turkish, Iranian Presidents Discuss Current Situation In Gaza Strip


11/26/2023 3:09:49 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. A telephone conversation took place between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Ibrahim Raisi, Trend reports.

During the negotiations the presidents discussed the current situation in the Gaza Strip.

Erdogan said Iran and Türkiye will continue to work together to make the temporary ceasefire in Gaza permanent.

