Turkish, Iranian Presidents Discuss Current Situation In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. A telephone
conversation took place between Turkish President Recep Tayyip
Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Ibrahim Raisi, Trend reports.
During the negotiations the presidents discussed the current
situation in the Gaza Strip.
Erdogan said Iran and Türkiye will continue to work together to
make the temporary ceasefire in Gaza permanent.
