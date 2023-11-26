Statement By Special Representative Of The Secretary-General (SRSG) Simão On The Security Situation In Freetown, Sierra Leone

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Leonardo Santos Simão, condemns the attempted overnight forcible seizure of military installations in Freetown, Sierra Leone. He welcomes steps taken by the Government to maintain peace and security.

The Special Representative notes with concern that this disturbing development takes place as the country has reaffirmed its firm and irreversible commitment to peace and democratic stability through the signing of an Agreement for National unity on 18 October.



The Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to continue supporting the Government and the people of Sierra Leone in their efforts towards consolidating peace and development.

