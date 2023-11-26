Philippine, Australia Kick Off Joint Patrols Off Southeast Asia Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 (KUNA) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said Sunday that his country along with Australia began a joint sea patrols off the Southeast Asia, near southern China sea, amid rising tension over maritime dispute and after a similar drill taken days ago with the US.

President Marcos Jr said in a statement, on social media, that the two-day joint drill aims "to enhance bilateral interoperability in maritime security and domain awareness; test doctrines, existing protocols, and enhance efficiency; and foster closer cooperation between our countries' armed forces."

"This inaugural Maritime Cooperative Activity and those that may follow are a practical manifestation of the growing and deepening strategic and defense partnership between our countries," Marcos Jr said.

"This highlights our shared commitment to supporting the rules-based international order and a more peaceful, secure, and stable Indo-Pacific region," Marcos Jr added.

Last night, Australia and the Philippines, in a joint statement, the Australian and Philippine defense chiefs said the three-day patrols showed their "shared commitment to exercising freedom of navigation and overflight consistent with international law".

The Philippines will deploy two navy vessels and five surveillance aircraft to join Australia's HMAS Toowoomba warship and a P-8A maritime surveillance aircraft.

The maritime patrols will be held inside the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, Philippine defense spokesman Arsenio Andolong said. (end)

