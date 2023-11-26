Syria: Israeli Air Raid Puts Damascus Airport Out Of Service

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Nov 26 (KUNA) - An Israeli airstrike on the Damascus International Airport on Sunday put the country's main airport out of service, announced the military. The attack caused material damage to the airport and put it out of service, a military source told the Syrian News Agency (SANA). The source added that the Israeli jetfighters also attacked several targets in the Damascus countryside. (end) ab

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.