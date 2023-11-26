Palestinian Interior Minister Visits Jordanian Field Hospital In Nablus

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) -- Palestinian Minister of Interior, Maj. Gen. Ziad Hab Al-Reeh, and his delegation paid a visit to the Jordanian field hospital, Nablus/1.The hospital commander briefed the delegation on the hospital's operations, including its clinics and medical specialties, as well as the types of medical, therapeutic, and humanitarian assistance it offers to different societal groups in light of the current situation.The delegation toured the hospital's various departments and facilities, expressing admiration for the hospital staff's significant role and high mission in delivering various forms of humanitarian assistance.The Palestinian Interior Minister expressed gratitude to His Majesty King Abdullah II for his prompt support of Palestinian national causes, particularly the provision of medical and humanitarian aid to Gaza.Concluding the tour, the Palestinian Minister expressed appreciation for the work done by the hospital's administrators, who provide patients with humanitarian services while carrying out their honorable medical and therapeutic missions.Since entering the field of duty as one of several military field hospitals spread throughout the West Bank and Gaza Strip, the Jordanian Field Hospital in Nablus has been operating around the clock on royal orders, receiving an estimated 800 patients so far.