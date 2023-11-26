-->


Hamas: We Released A Russian In Response To Putin's Request


11/26/2023 3:03:45 PM

Amman, November 26 (Petra) -- Hamas reported that it had released a detainee holding Russian citizenship in response to requests from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Since the beginning of the war on Gaza, Putin announced his rejection of the siege imposed on the enclave, the cutting of relief supplies and the targeting of Palestinian civilians.

