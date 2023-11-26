Hamas: We Released A Russian In Response To Putin's Request

Amman, November 26 (Petra) -- Hamas reported that it had released a detainee holding Russian citizenship in response to requests from Russian President Vladimir Putin.Since the beginning of the war on Gaza, Putin announced his rejection of the siege imposed on the enclave, the cutting of relief supplies and the targeting of Palestinian civilians.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.