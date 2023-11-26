Israel To Release 39 Palestinian Children As Part Of Prisoner Swap Deal

Amman, November 26 (Petra) -- The Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs announced Sunday the names of 39 Palestinian children who would be released from Israeli prisons this evening as part of the prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas.

