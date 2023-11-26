Red Cross Receives Third Group Of Israeli Prisoners

Amman, November 26 (Petra) -- Hamas said Sunday they had handed over 13 Israelis, 3 Thais and a Russian to the Red Cross as part of the prisoner swap deal with Israel.For its part, the Israeli army confirmed that the Red Cross had received the third batch of prisoners.

