Water Harvesting Projects In Irbid 100% Complete-Official

Irbid, Nov. 26 (Petra) -Director of Irbid Agriculture Directorate, Dr. Abdel Hafez Abu Orabi, said the agricultural projects implemented through decentralization plans in the northern Irbid governorate are 100% complete for the second consecutive year.According to Abu Orabi, projects focused on water harvesting projects to preserve rainwater in wells that were built in all the governorate's districts and villages.In remarks to "Petra" on Sunday, he noted 610 new wells entered service to preserve and collect rainwater during this year, as part of the Agriculture Directorate's plan for water harvesting, which is considered a "record" number, compared to previous years.Abu Orabi noted capacity per well is 30 cubic metres, while the directorate constructed a total of about 500 rainwater collection wells during 2022.He said Irbid's water harvesting projects come within National Plan for Sustainable Agriculture implemented by Ministry of Agriculture.Additionally, he pointed out Irbid's water harvesting program aims to "optimally" use rainwater, especially in light of the current water challenges, as well as climate change that sees "greater" downpour for a very short period, which causes floods and loss of fresh water.