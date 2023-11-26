Mulki: Jordan Stands Firmly Against The Forced Displacement Of The Palestinian People

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 26 (Petra) -- Former Prime Minister Hani Mulki said Sunday at a Jordanian Economic Forum session, "Jordan stands firmly against the forced displacement of the Palestinian people from their lands in the West Bank and Gaza."Mulki, the chairman of the Arab, International and Expatriates Affairs Committee in the Senate, added that Jordan announced at the start of the Israeli war on Gaza that it was against the forced displacement of Palestinians and that Jordan would see it as a declaration of war.According to a Forum statement, Mulki said Jordan "is the safety valve for the entire Arab nation," calling for the formation of a unified Arab awareness about Palestine.He explained that the war on the besieged enclave differs from previous wars. "For the first time in history, Israel began to appear in its true image before the world due to the West's loss of media exclusivity."He stated that global public opinion has now relied on its information from social media and not traditional media, which has posed a challenge to Israeli "propaganda" and has shed light on the Palestinian struggle to the international community and the full facts about the rights of the Palestinian people and the "injustice they have suffered" as a result of the long years of Israeli occupation."What Israel did in resorting to the US to obtain support and protection was able to raise suspicions before the world about Israel's ability to defend itself on the one hand, and on the other hand to create inevitable doubt about the ability of the Israeli entity to carry out its role in the region as a strategic and military pillar in the Middle East," Mulki said.