Will MS Dhoni Play In IPL 2024? Chennai Super Kings Give Update

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 26 Nov 2023, 8:26 PM

Chennai Super Kings have retained the iconic MS Dhoni for the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

As teams disclosed their lists of retained and released players in anticipation of the upcoming mini-auction, defending champions CSK unveiled their roster.

Dhoni was included in the 'retained' section of CSK's list.

"2024 - A Gift from Thala! Start the whistles!" CSK tweeted on Sunday, confirming Dhoni's participation in next year's IPL.

The 42-year-old Dhoni's future was in doubt as he played the last season with an injured knee. He also successfully underwent a knee surgery immediately after the season,.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans on Sunday retained premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya as their captain for the next season, ending speculations that he could join Mumbai Indians ahead of the December 19 auction.

Pandya had joined Gujarat Titans as their captain in 2022 and led them to title in the maiden season itself, besides guiding them to the IPL 2023 final, where they lost to the Chennai Super Kings.

Speculations were rife that Pandya could rejoin Mumbai Indians, ending his two-year association with the Titans ahead of the IPL 2024.

It was expected to be an all-cash trade with Mumbai but in the end Pandya and the Titans found a way out to continue their journey together, at least for now.

While the Mumbai side named Rohit Sharma as their captain for IPL 2024, England pacer Jofra Archer has been released.

Archer is still recuperating from an elbow surgery.

ALSO READ:

Gujarat Titans retain Hardik Pandya as captain for IPL 2024

IPL 2024: England's Joe Root opts out due to Test commitments

IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings' Ben Stokes to miss season