Qatari Diplomatic Delegation Arrives In Gaza To Oversee Entry, Delivery Of Qatari Aid

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater arrived on Sunday in the Gaza Strip as part of a Qatari diplomatic delegation to oversee the delivery of an additional Qatari aid package to the Palestinian people.

HE Al Khater observed the flow of Qatari humanitarian assistance through the Rafah crossing to the Gaza Strip during the current humanitarian pause between the Palestinian and Israeli sides.

Her visit marks the first by a high-ranking Arab official to Gaza since the start of the Israeli aggression on October 7, 2023.

The additional aid, transported by five Qatari Armed Forces aircraft, included 144 tonnes of relief materials, including 1,000 tents, bringing the number of tents provided by the State of Qatar to 2,000 tents, and basic food supplies such as flour and rice, provided by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) and the Qatar Red Crescent Society and Qatar Charity, in addition to six ambulances provided by the Ministry of Public Health and QFFD, arrived in Gaza on Saturday, bringing the total number of aircraft to 21, transporting a total of 723 tonnes.

The aid comes within the framework of Qatar's support for the brotherly Palestinian people and its full support for them during the current difficult humanitarian conditions.

HE Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscored Qatar's readiness to send more aid to the Gaza Strip, stressing that the current pace of assistance from various countries does not meet the needs given the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Strip.

Her Excellency also noted the arrival of aid to the northern areas of the Gaza Strip for the first time since the start of the Israeli aggression, expressing hope for an increased influx of assistance to alleviate the situation in all areas of the Strip.