Bagnaia Retains Motogp Title As Jorge Martin Crashes In Valencia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Valencia, Spain: Italy's Francesco Bagnaia retained the MotoGP world crown after sole title rival Jorge Martin crashed in dramatic fashion in the Valencia MotoGP on Sunday.

Bagnaia was leading at the time on his Ducati unaware that Martin had come to grief after his Ducati-Pramac clipped Marc Marquez's Honda resulting in both of the riders coming to grief.

Martin walked off shaking his hands in frustration whilst six-time champion Marquez limped away in what was his final race for Honda.