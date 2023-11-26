Amir Meets Outgoing British Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met at his office in Lusail Palace on Sunday morning with Ambassador of the United Kingdom HE Jonathan Paul Wilks, who called on HH the Amir to greet him on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country.

HH the Amir wished HE the Ambassador success in his future duties, and for the relations between the State of Qatar and the United Kingdom more progress and prosperity.

HE the British Ambassador extended thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir, and the State officials for the cooperation accorded to him, which contributed to the success of his tour of duty in the country.