Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Deputy Prime Minister Of Bulgaria

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received on Sunday a phone call from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria HE Mariya Gabriel.

During the call, they discussed the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, the steps to start the implementation of the humanitarian pause deal between Israel and the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), especially the procedures for releasing civilians and the importance of increasing the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza Strip.

HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the need for continuing efforts to stop the war in Gaza; emphasizing that the only guarantee for achieving sustainable peace in the Middle East is reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause in accordance with the Arab Initiative and the two-state solution, which guarantee the establishment of an independent and viable State of Palestine on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and the Palestinian people's enjoyment of their inalienable rights.

His Excellency expressed Qatar's hope that the pause deal would lead to a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

On her part, HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria expressed her country's gratitude to Qatar for its role in the release of several Bulgarian citizens.