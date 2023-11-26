Second Round Of Political Consultations Between Qatar And Peru Held In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The second round of political consultations between the ministries of foreign affairs of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Peru was held in Doha today.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi chaired the Qatari side in the political consultations, while Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Ignacio Higueras Hare headed the Peruvian side.

The round of political consultations discussed relations between the two countries and ways to boost and develop them, in addition to a number of issues and topics of common interest.