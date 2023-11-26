-->


President Of Egypt Commends Amir's Efforts In Achieving Pause In Gaza, Success Of Hostages And Detainees Exchange Process


11/26/2023 2:29:42 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: President of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Abdel Fattah El Sisi expressed sincere thanks and appreciation to the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for His Highness' efforts to achieve the humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip and the success of the hostages and detainees exchange process.

In a post on his official account on the X platform, HE the President of Egypt said that he extends his sincere thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for the efforts of His Highness and his work team, which were integrated with the Egyptian efforts to complete the humanitarian pause in the Gaza Strip and make the process of exchanging the hostages and detainees a success.

HE the President of Egypt added that he looks forward to more joint cooperation to meet the aspirations of the fraternal Palestinian people and establishing a comprehensive and just peace in the region.

