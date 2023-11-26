5Th Qatar International Art Festival Concludes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 5th Qatar International Art Festival came to a close on Saturday, November 25, 2023, with a spectacular and glitzy awards and felicitation ceremony that left a lasting impression on the thousands of guests and visitors in attendance.

The Guest of Honours are Fatema Al Sulaiti, Director of International Corporation at Qatar Museums and Vice Chair of ICOM Qatar; Mogahid Mohammed from Expo 2023 Doha; Salem Al Marri, PR Manager of Katara Cultural Village; Guiomar Payo, Program Coordination Officer of UNESCO Qatar; Dr. Waseem Kotoub, Country Director of British Council.

The six-day event celebrated the achievements of artists, partners, brand ambassadors, fashion designers, panelists, speakers, fashion attire, exhibitors, and other participants in various categories, recognising their exceptional talent and creativity.

The evening was filled with excitement as the winners were announced and presented with their well-deserved awards. From stunning fashion collections to captivating performances, the festival showcased an impressive array of artistic expression and innovation. The awards ceremony provided a platform to honour and commend the individuals who contributed to the success of the event, and their exceptional work did not go unnoticed.

The festival organisers expressed their sincere appreciation and gratitude to all the partners and sponsors who played a crucial role in making the event a resounding success. Their unwavering support and commitment were instrumental in bringing the festival to life and creating a memorable experience for all those in attendance.

As the festivities came to an end, the energy and enthusiasm of the participants and attendees continued to reverberate throughout the venue. The awards ceremony served as a fitting conclusion to a remarkable celebration of creativity, talent, and passion.

Overall, the festival concluded with a sense of achievement and fulfillment, signaling the beginning of a new chapter for the artistic and cultural community. The event not only provided a platform for individuals and galleries to showcase their talents but also fostered a sense of camaraderie and inspiration among all those involved.

Speaking on the occasion, Rashmi Agarwal, Head of the Event said:

Agarwal extended her appreciation to partners and supporters of the 5th edition of QIAF.