Spray On Export Items Should Be Made Optional: Balkh Traders

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): Some businessmen in northern Balkh province have said that fumigation spray on export goods had been made mandatory due to which there is delay in the export of goods and the cost of the spray was also high.

They said most export goods receiving countries were against the fumigation spray and they asked relevant officials to make the spraying of goods optional.

From the past one year a private company in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock spray on vehicle of export items against 16,000 afs.

Zabihullah Kahmardi, one of the businessmen, told Pajhwok Afghan News that fumigating spray is not implemented in other export points of the country.

He said the government stopped the fumigation in all export points but it is still being implemented in Hairatan Port.

He complained every export truck was sprayed against 16,000 afs which costly and a time consuming process. Each truck should wait for 24 hours for the spray, he added.

He said trucks loaded with fruits and vegetables could not afford such delays. If waited for 24 hours only for the spray, fruits and vegetables could quickly rotten.

Qalandar Rahimi, another businessman, said government had made fumigation optional in all other ports but in some ports including Hairatan it was still mandatory.

Rahimi said some countries were against the fumigation on export items specially food items, adding that this process should be made optional.

Akhtar Gul, another businessmen complained against the lengthy process of tariff payment at custom offices.

He said:“In the past a single train wagon goods was divided into two trucks but now divided into three trucks and its custom related affairs were time consuming.”

Asadullah Asadi, head of the Balkh Chamber of Commerce, said he discussed these issues with head of the Custom Department and other officials and hoped they will be resolved quickly.

Balkh Custom Department Head Mohammad Abdullah assured businessmen to address their problems.

He said meeting was held with businessmen to ensure facilities to them and address their problems.

According to the custom office, goods worth over three billion afs had been exported from the Custom Department so far this year.

