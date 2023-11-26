Egypt's E-Serve Adopts Flexible Strategy To Support Vision 2030

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Misr for Government Technology Services“e-serve” follows a flexible strategy that adapts to the changing market challenges and aims to achieve an innovative and sustainable digital future, according to Managing Director Nader Emam.

He said that e-serve strives for continuous renewal and improvement, which reflects its commitment to providing the best services and solutions to customers.

He made these remarks during the Cairo ICT Exhibition and Conference for the Middle East and Africa. He added that the company is developing a flexible strategic plan within the framework of its strategic vision for the period from 2024 to 2030.

According to Emam, the new vision is for the company to be a local and regional leader in the field of developing and managing digital platforms and cloud systems.

The company also seeks to achieve this vision through technical excellence, quality assurance, local and regional leadership, and sustainable development.

The objectives of the strategic plan 2024-2030 include supporting the country's digital transformation strategy, supporting the state's policy, and achieving Vision 2030 by applying the latest methodologies in managing the technical infrastructure and information technology for the government and private sectors, expanding the provision of modern services and products, applying international quality standards with sustainable growth by providing an integrated work cycle, by monitoring and operating platforms, improving their efficiency, and transforming them into advanced technologies.

Other goals in the plan include local and regional expansion. Emam said:“We plan to expand in targeted sectors, whether locally in the government and private sectors or regionally in Africa.”

The company also plans to build strategic alliances to enhance the company's capabilities and services.

Adopting international quality and innovation standards is also an important aspect of the company's plan.“We seek to enhance the company's professional and technical capabilities by attracting and developing specialized human resources, adopting the latest quality standards, and supporting the innovation policy, in addition to implementing sustainable development goals,” Emam said.