Madagascar's Incumbent President Andry Rajoelina Wins Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Madagascar's incumbent President Andry Rajoelina has won the presidential election by garnering more than 50 percent of the votes, according to preliminary results released Saturday by the country's Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI).

The CENI announced that Rajoelina obtained a total of 2,856,090 votes, or 58.95 percent of the votes, at a press conference.

With more than 50 percent of the votes garnered, the incumbent president won the presidential election during its first round, said the CENI.

“I would like to thank the Malagasy people for their political maturity and wisdom”, Rajoelina told the press after the results were announced.“I think that the Malagasy people have chosen the path of continuity and serenity.”

The candidate Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko and former president Marc Ravalomanana came second and third, winning 14.4 percent and 12.1 percent of the votes, respectively.

“The election was held in a stable environment, with a turnout of 46.36 percent this year, compared with 48.09 percent in the second round of the presidential elections in 2018,” the CENI said.

Under the law governing the country's presidential election, the High Constitutional Court officially proclaims the final results within nine days of the date of publication of the provisional results by the CENI.

Madagascar initiated its first round of the presidential election on Nov. 16 to choose the national leader for the next five years among 13 candidates.