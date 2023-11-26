CBE Urges Banks To Join Decent Life Initiative

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) has called on the banking sector to take part in the presidential initiative Decent Life. The move is in line with the CBE's efforts to support the state's efforts to improve the quality of life for all citizens, as well as to enhance the services in Egyptian rural areas, in cooperation with the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development.

The Decent Life initiative – the National Project for the Development of the Egyptian Countryside – is a comprehensive and integrated initiative, launched by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, in 2019. The initiative aims to improve the living conditions and daily life of Egyptian citizens, within a framework of integration and unity of efforts among the state institutions, private sector entities, civil society, and development partners in Egypt.

The initiative also aims to provide a holistic package of services, covering various aspects of health, social and living conditions. It is a huge shared responsibility among these different parties to provide a decent life to Egyptian citizens, especially vulnerable groups.