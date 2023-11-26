Amir Meets Outgoing British Ambassador

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met at his office in Lusail Palace on Sunday morning with the ambassador of the United Kingdom Jonathan Paul Wilks, who called on His Highness the Amir to greet him on the occasion of the end of his tenure in the country.

His Highness the Amir wished the Ambassador Wilks success in his future duties, and for the relations between the State of Qatar and the United Kingdom more progress and prosperity.

Wilks extended thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Amir, and the State officials for the cooperation accorded to him, which contributed to the success of his tour of duty in the country.

