13 Israeli Hostages, 39 Palestinian Prisoners To Be Released Sunday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari Sunday said 39 Palestinian civilians will be released in exchange for the release of 13 Israeli civilians from Gaza, in implementation of the commitments of the third day of the humanitarian truce agreement. This is in addition to the release of a Russian nationaland 3 Thais who have already been handed over to the ICRC, Dr. Al Ansari wrote on X.

In another post later on X, Dr. Al Ansari said that all those released from Israeli prisons are minors, while those released from Gaza include 9 children and 4 women. Including 2 people holding American citizenships & 2 Hungarians. Of those released, one girl holds an American citizenship, 1 is a South African woman, & 2 are from Hungary, he added.

