LIVE UPDATES: Gaza Hostage/Prisoner Release - Day 3

[ 9:10 pm Sunday] 39 Palestinians freed under truce deal- Israel

Israel's prison service said 39 Palestinian detainees were released on Sunday under the terms of a truce agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The announcement came after 13 Israeli hostages were freed in the Palestinian territory under the deal, along with three Thais and a Russian-Israeli dual citizen.

Qatar, with the support of the United States and Egypt, engaged in weeks of intense negotiations to secure the four-day truce between Israel and Hamas, which began Friday in Gaza after nearly seven weeks of war that left thousands dead.

[ 8:37 pm Sunday] The International Committee of the Red cross confirmed it had successfully facilitated the transfer of 17 hostages from Gaza. [ 8:00 pm Sunday] Biden says 4-year-old US hostage in Gaza is released

President Joe Biden on Sunday said a 4-year-old US hostage was released from captivity in Gaza and returned to Israel as part of a truce.

Biden said he hopes other American hostages would be released by Hamas as well. He said he would like to see the pause in the fighting extended as long as prisoners are being released.

[ 7:50 pm Sunday] Army says 13 hostages back in Israel, 4 more en route

The Israeli army said Sunday that 13 released hostages were back on Israeli territory, and another four were on their way to Egypt.

Twelve were headed to a military base near the southern city of Beersheva accompanied by Israeli special forces, it said in a statement, while one had been flown directly to hospital.

[ 7:14pm Sunday] 13 Israeli hostages, 39 Palestinian prisoners to be released Sunday: Dr. Al Ansari

The official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari Sunday said 39 Palestinian civilians will be released in exchange for the release of 13 Israeli civilians from Gaza, in implementation of the commitments of the third day of the humanitarian truce agreement. This is in addition to the release of a Russian nationaland 3 Thais who have already been handed over to the ICRC, Dr. Ansari wrote on X.

