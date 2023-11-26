Gujarat: 14 People Killed Due To Unseasonal Rains

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "At least 14 people were killed due to the unseasonal rains in Gujarat on Sunday, said a report by Hindustan Times citing the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC).Gujarat on Sunday morning witnessed unseasonal rainfall and hailstones parts of South Gujarat, Saurashtra and North Gujarat witnessed rain and winds. More than 155 talukas were impacted.“Three deaths were recorded in Dahod district, two in Bharuch, and one each in Amreli, Surendranagar, Mehsana, Botad, Panchamahals, Kheda, Sabarkantha, Surat, and Ahmedabad. All human deaths can be attributed to lightning,” an SEOC official told HT also said that more data is being collected and the death toll can go up least 40 animals also perished due to the unseasonal rainfall.“Unseasonal rains have started in entire Gujarat including Ahmedabad on Sunday. Winds started from the North East at a speed of 5 kilometres per hour amid heavy clouds,” said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).Gandhinagar Gir Somnath experienced 38 mm of rainfall from 6 am to 8 am on Sunday morning, Junagadh witnessed 35 mm of rainfall, Amreli witnessed 13 mm of rainfall, Rajkot (6mm), said the State Emergency Operation Center weather department had predicted rain three days in advance.

MaharashtraOn Sunday, Mumbai also received light showers accompanied by thunder. The rainfall coupled with the cool breeze that made the city weather pleasant Colaba observatory (representative of south Mumbai) recorded 9.2 mm rainfall, while the Santacruz observatory (representative of suburbs) recorded 5.2 mm rainfall over the last 24 hours, the IMD

said from the metropolis, various other parts of the state like north central Maharashtra and Konkan region also received showers trough line is strong bringing rains to Maharashtra, which otherwise are restricted to north India only to the India Meteorological Department, fairly widespread light to moderate rains, isolated thunderstorms and lightning are likely over Gujarat during the weekend (Nov 25-26) and across Maharashtra, Goa and Madhya Pradesh until Monday (Nov 25-27).When raindrops get blown upward into extremely cold areas of the atmosphere, they freeze up and subsequently fall as hail unseasonal showers were triggered by a fresh western disturbance seen as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies IMD had also issued a yellow watch over these subdivisions during the forecast period reason for these rain activities can be attributed to the north-south trough extending from South Gujarat to East Central Arabian Sea as well as a deep trough extending from north Pakistan to northeast Arabian Sea across Rajasthan and Gujarat at 500 hPa, according to Skymetweather.



