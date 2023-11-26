Malaysia Scraps Visa Requirements For Indian Tourists. Check Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "After Vietnam, Thailand, and Sri Lanka, now Malaysia has declared that they will scrap entry visa requirements for citizens of India visiting the nation beginning 1 December, according to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim move comes as the nation looks to boost its tourism industry and Indians and Chinese form the largest chunk of tourists all over the world nationals may stay for up to 30 days visa-free in Malaysia, Anwar said in a speech at his People's Justice Party's annual congress in Putrajaya on Sunday. This would be subject to security screening, he added is counting on extra tourist arrivals - and their spending - to support economic growth. Anwar last month announced plans to improve visa facilities next year to encourage the entry of tourists and investors,“especially from India and China.”\"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!\" Click here!VietnamVietnam is now considering visa-free entry for Indians and Chinese of now, nationals from Germany, France, Sweden, Italy, Spain, Denmark, and Finland can travel to Vietnam without a visa to other countries, it is offering e-visas with a 90-day validity and multiple entry allowances for individuals from all countries month, Thailand also announced that the government will allow visa-free entry for tourists from India and Taiwan for a period of six months from November 10 this year to May 10, 2024.\"We will provide visa-free entry to India and Taiwan because a lot of their people like to travel to Thailand,\" Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavision was quoted as saying by news agency AFP LankaSri Lanka's Cabinet has approved the issuance of free visas to individuals from India, China, Russia, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia, and Thailand as a pilot project until March 31, 2024.“Cabinet approves issuing of free visas to India, China, Russia, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia and Thailand with immediate effect as a pilot project till 31 March,\" posted Sabry on X earlier.

